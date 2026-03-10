‘Adulteration of ghee is breach of Sastric norms’

“In Hindu worship, Naivedyam is not merely food but an offering to the Supreme Consciousness, the deity.

Ghee, described in the Vedas as sacred and cosmically significant, is central to rituals and temple offerings.

Adulteration of ghee in the Laddu Prasadam is therefore not a simple food-related violation but a grave breach of Shastric norms. Adulteration in “Prasadam”-Ghee has deeply hurt the sentiments of not only Acharyas but Hindu Samaj across globe,” Swami Paramatmananda Saraswati said.

Alleging that the incident reflects collusion between corrupt administration and commercial interests, he said since temple administration is under the government, which acts as the Yajman, the Andhra Pradesh government, of that time, is fully responsible for this lapse.