All-women crew operates Guntur-Rayagada Express

VISAKHAPATNAM: An all-women crew operated the Guntur-Rayagada Express from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada on Monday as part of the concluding day of week-long International Women’s Day celebrations. The train was flagged off at Visakhapatnam Railway Station by Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra.
The initiative was organised by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway to highlight the role of women employees in railway operations. According to officials, women staff are actively working in several areas including track maintenance, train operations, Route Relay Interlocking, train management, locomotive operations, ticket checking and office administration.
The division has also formed all-women teams at loco sheds responsible for maintaining key locomotive components. In addition, women security teams such as Meri Saheli and Subhadra Vahini are deployed to ensure the safety of women passengers on trains and at railway stations.
As part of the celebrations, the Waltair Division organised events at Sri Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam.
Lalit Bohra attended the programme as chief guest. A seminar titled “Understanding Child Psychology - A Guide for Working Women” was delivered by Pragati Prajapati, primary teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya. Bhaghyasree Anant Barbadikar from Art of Living conducted a workshop on psychology and stress management.
Divisional Medical Officer Dr Bhashini Priyanka spoke on women’s health and nutrition. The programme concluded with games for participants.
Addressing the gathering, Lalit Bohra said International Women’s Day should serve as a reminder to continue working towards women’s empowerment and addressing gender inequality.
He said more than 1,600 women employees are working in the Waltair Division across different departments.
He added that efforts would be made to provide basic amenities for women staff at workplaces and invited suggestions to improve the working environment.
He also noted that the entire operational staff at Visakhapatnam Railway Station were women on the occasion.
Additional Divisional Railway Managers E. Santharam (Infrastructure) and K. Rama Rao (Operations), Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Jusuf Kabir Ansari and others attended.