All-women crew operates Guntur-Rayagada Express

VISAKHAPATNAM: An all-women crew operated the Guntur-Rayagada Express from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada on Monday as part of the concluding day of week-long International Women’s Day celebrations. The train was flagged off at Visakhapatnam Railway Station by Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra.

The initiative was organised by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway to highlight the role of women employees in railway operations. According to officials, women staff are actively working in several areas including track maintenance, train operations, Route Relay Interlocking, train management, locomotive operations, ticket checking and office administration.

The division has also formed all-women teams at loco sheds responsible for maintaining key locomotive components. In addition, women security teams such as Meri Saheli and Subhadra Vahini are deployed to ensure the safety of women passengers on trains and at railway stations.