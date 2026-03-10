Anantapur tops Andhra Pradesh in micro irrigation, achieves target ahead of schedule

ANATAPUR: Anantapur district has emerged as the top performer in Andhra Pradesh in the implementation of micro irrigation during the 2025–26 financial year.
Although the deadline for achieving the target extends until the end of March, officials from the AP Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP), the Horticulture Department, company representatives and micro irrigation engineers jointly completed the target ahead of schedule through effective coordination.
Officials attributed the achievement to farmers registering their names at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), timely preliminary field inspections, prompt payment of the farmers’ contribution and immediate sanction of approvals by District Collector O Anand.
The district was assigned a target of bringing 18,000 hectares under micro irrigation.
As many as 37,576 farmers registered for the scheme at RSKs, covering 49,783 hectares. Preliminary inspections were conducted for 37,028 hectares belonging to 28,524 farmers.
Of them, 15,888 farmers paid their share to cover 20,484 hectares. Subsequently, the Collector issued orders sanctioning micro irrigation equipment for 19,573 hectares, benefiting 15,135 farmers.
The total cost of implementing the scheme this year is Rs 188.19 crore. Farmers contributed Rs 27.20 crore towards their share, while the state government provided a subsidy of Rs 160.99 crore. Despite being a drought-prone district with limited irrigation resources, Anantapur has a large cultivable area.
Every year, the government assigns the highest cultivation targets to the district. With continuous monitoring and effective implementation by officials, the micro irrigation programme has been progressing successfully.
Last year, the district even secured the top position nationally and received an award for its performance. District Collector O Anand has been reviewing the progress of the scheme every week.
After achieving the target ahead of schedule for the current financial year, he has proposed expanding the coverage further.
Efforts are underway to obtain approval for an additional 4,000 hectares to bring more land under micro irrigation.
Joint Director of APMIP B Raghunatha Reddy said that although the target for 2025–26 was 18,000 hectares, the district has already achieved 19,573 hectares. Farmers have paid their share amounting to Rs 27.20 crore, and orders have been issued to supply equipment to 15,135 farmers.
With continuous reviews by the Collector, Anantapur secured the first place in the state.
Authorities are now taking steps to extend the scheme to another 4,000 hectares.
Micro irrigation is proving effective in addressing drought conditions and improving agricultural productivity in district.