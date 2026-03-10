Anantapur tops Andhra Pradesh in micro irrigation, achieves target ahead of schedule

ANATAPUR: Anantapur district has emerged as the top performer in Andhra Pradesh in the implementation of micro irrigation during the 2025–26 financial year.

Although the deadline for achieving the target extends until the end of March, officials from the AP Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP), the Horticulture Department, company representatives and micro irrigation engineers jointly completed the target ahead of schedule through effective coordination.

Officials attributed the achievement to farmers registering their names at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), timely preliminary field inspections, prompt payment of the farmers’ contribution and immediate sanction of approvals by District Collector O Anand.

The district was assigned a target of bringing 18,000 hectares under micro irrigation.

As many as 37,576 farmers registered for the scheme at RSKs, covering 49,783 hectares. Preliminary inspections were conducted for 37,028 hectares belonging to 28,524 farmers.

Of them, 15,888 farmers paid their share to cover 20,484 hectares. Subsequently, the Collector issued orders sanctioning micro irrigation equipment for 19,573 hectares, benefiting 15,135 farmers.