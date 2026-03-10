AP records highest consumption of 274 MU energy on March 7: Special CS

VIJAYAWADA: With the onset of summer and the State’s power demand expected to rise to around 280 million units (MU) per day in May 2026, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister and Special Chief Secretary Energy K. Vijayanand directed the AP Power Utilities to be fully prepared to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply to all consumers of the State.

Vijayanand conducted a virtual review meeting on Monday with power utilities to review the power procurement plan, demand forecasts, and generation availability for February 2026 (actuals), March 2026 projections, and planning for April 2026.

Director (Grid) AKV Bhaskar, CMD APSPDCL L Siva Sankar, CMD APEPDCL I Prudhvi Tej, MD APGENCO & CMD APCPDCL P Pulla Reddy, officials of APPCC participated in the meeting.

During the review, the Special Chief Secretary (Energy) stated that DISCOMs have to closely monitor demand trends, maximise available generation, and make advance arrangements for power procurement to provide 24x7 quality power supply. “AP has been meeting an average grid demand of 264.65 MU per day so far, registering a growth of 9.15 percent over the corresponding period last year.

The State grid has also recorded the highest ever consumption since bifurcation, touching 274.6 MU energy consumption on March 7, 2026 and 14,011 MW peak demand.”, the Special Chief Secretary said. He further observed that the State witnessed a sudden increase in electricity demand during the last ten days of February, which required additional procurement from power exchanges to maintain an uninterrupted supply to the consumers.