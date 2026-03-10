El Nino shadow over AP Kharif season

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers of Andhra Pradesh may face a challenging Kharif cropping season this year as global climate indicators point to a possible return of El Nino later in 2026, raising concerns over potential shifts in monsoon rainfall and their impact on agricultural output.

Agricultural scientists say the development could influence rainfall distribution during the southwest monsoon, which is crucial for Kharif crops such as paddy, cotton, maize and pulses grown across large parts of the State.

Any irregularity in rainfall patterns could affect sowing schedules, crop growth and overall productivity, particularly in rain-fed farming regions that depend heavily on timely monsoon showers.

The caution from climate experts comes after a favourable agricultural season in the state last year. During the previous Kharif period, the State received 639.7 mm of rainfall, including 522.8 mm during the southwest monsoon and 88.9 mm during the northeast monsoon, ensuring adequate water availability for crops across many districts.

The early onset of monsoon last year allowed farmers to begin agricultural activities earlier than usual.

Timely rains supported sowing operations across several districts, while reservoirs, irrigation tanks and canals across the State filled with plentiful water, providing sustained irrigation support throughout the cropping season. With adequate rainfall and water availability, agricultural activity remained steady across many farming belts.