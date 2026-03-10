Ghee tanker overturns en route to Tirumala

KADAPA: A tanker transporting ghee to Tirumala temple overturned on National Highway 67 near Kondapuram mandal in

Kadapa district on Sunday evening, prompting villagers to collect the spilt ghee in containers.

Police said the vehicle was carrying about 21,000 litres of ghee from a dairy unit in Indapur to Tirumala. The accident occurred near the Chitravathi river bridge close to Eturu village when a car allegedly came from the wrong direction. In an attempt to avoid the vehicle, the driver lost control and the tanker overturned.

Some of the ghee spilled onto the road while more leaked from the tanker, drawing villagers who collected it in buckets and cans.

Kondapuram police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. The driver and cleaner sustained minor injuries.

A case has been registered, and police said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the accident.