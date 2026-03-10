Healthy competition among dists key to faster development: NITI Aayog

VISAKHAPATNAM: Healthy competition among districts is essential to achieve faster development and deliver results within a short period, said NITI Aayog Additional Secretary and Mission Director Rohit Kumar.

He said sharing best practices from programmes implemented across the country will help accelerate the development of Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks. He was speaking at the Regional Best Practices Seminar (South) organised by NITI Aayog in the Rushikonda area of Vizag on Monday. Representatives from AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands attended the seminar.

Rohit Kumar said the Aspirational Districts Programme plays a key role in rural development by identifying backward districts and setting targets in health, agriculture, basic infrastructure and skill development. Its success led to the launch of the Aspirational Blocks Programme.