Naidu distributes Pattadar Passbooks in Nandyal District, announces Rs 4,000 crore for panchayat road development

KURNOOL: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited Kothaburju village in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district on Monday, where he distributed pattadar passbooks to farmers and assured them that the government would prioritise agriculture and infrastructure development.

Interacting with farmers, Naidu listened to their problems and suggestions. He also inspected horticulture stalls, reviewed crop cultivation and examined mango fruits with and without protective covers.

He directed officials to raise awareness about protective farming practices, promote high-value crop varieties and adopt water conservation measures to improve groundwater levels.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government, Naidu alleged corruption and adulteration scandals, accusing opposition leaders of responsibility for deaths caused by spurious liquor and attempts to damage the sanctity of Tirumala temple by adulterating laddu prasadam. He warned that communal tensions would not be tolerated.