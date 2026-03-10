Naidu distributes Pattadar Passbooks in Nandyal District, announces Rs 4,000 crore for panchayat road development

KURNOOL: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited Kothaburju village in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district on Monday, where he distributed pattadar passbooks to farmers and assured them that the government would prioritise agriculture and infrastructure development.
Interacting with farmers, Naidu listened to their problems and suggestions. He also inspected horticulture stalls, reviewed crop cultivation and examined mango fruits with and without protective covers.
He directed officials to raise awareness about protective farming practices, promote high-value crop varieties and adopt water conservation measures to improve groundwater levels.
Criticising the previous YSRCP government, Naidu alleged corruption and adulteration scandals, accusing opposition leaders of responsibility for deaths caused by spurious liquor and attempts to damage the sanctity of Tirumala temple by adulterating laddu prasadam. He warned that communal tensions would not be tolerated.
Naidu said roads under the Roads and Buildings department in Nandyal district were being repaired despite financial constraints and announced that Rs 4,000 crore would be allocated for Panchayat Raj road development across the state. During the programme, Dhone MLA Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy raised local issues, including a request to realign Dhone with Kurnool district and establish an industrial hub in Kothaburju to create jobs. He noted that the government had fulfilled its promise by issuing new pattadar passbooks with the official state emblem.
He also highlighted irrigation and drinking water challenges in Nandyal, adding that decisions taken by Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh had improved conditions. Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari welcomed the Chief Minister, noting that Kothaburju, located 128 km from Nandyal and 29 km from Dhone, is one of the district’s last villages. She said farmers in the region adopt modern techniques and contribute significantly to the local economy.
The visit concluded smoothly, boosting morale among local party cadre and bringing relief to district officials as the high-profile tour passed without incident.