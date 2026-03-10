RRR case: IPS officer grilled for 5th day

VIJAYAWADA: Bihar cadre IPS officer M Sunil Kumar Naik was questioned on the fifth day at Guntur CCS police station on Monday.

Investigation officer AR Damodhar questioned him on the role of the latter in arresting the former Narsapur MP and present deputy assembly speaker K Raghuram Krishnam Raju without adding his name in the FIR registered in the CID during the YSRCP regime.

After the change of guard in the state, It may be recalled that Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture, lodged a complaint with Guntur police.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to sources, it is learnt that investigation officer AR Damodhar conducted scene reconstruction at CID regional office where the complainant K Raghuram Krishnam Raju was questioned and allegedly tortured during the custody.

The High Court adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition filed by IPS officer Sunil Kumar Naik to March 12 in connection with a custodial torture case registered by the Nagarapalem police in Guntur district.

The court also reiterated that the officer must cooperate with the ongoing investigation and extended its earlier order directing him to appear before the investigating officer.

While hearing the petition, Justice Venkata Jyotirmayi Pratapa issued the latest orders while hearing the anticipatory bail plea on Monday.