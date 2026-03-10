Two elephants electrocuted in Tirupati district

TIRUPATI: Two Asian elephants were found dead due to electrocution near agricultural fields close to the Talakona Reserve Forest on Monday morning.

Forest officials said they received information at 7 am on March 9. It occurred about 450 metres from the Reserve Forest boundary in Talakona South Beat of Bhakarapeta Range (Compartment No. 37).

Forest officials found the elephants, believed to be sub-adults aged around 11–12 years, near Chinthakunta village under Erravaripalem mandal. A preliminary examination revealed that the elephants died after coming into contact with illegal electric snares laid around agricultural lands.

Forest officials said snares were made using aluminium wires illegally connected to a 33/11 kV transmission line. Farmers set up such traps to protect crops from animals.