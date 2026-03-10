Two elephants electrocuted in Tirupati district

TIRUPATI: Two Asian elephants were found dead due to electrocution near agricultural fields close to the Talakona Reserve Forest on Monday morning.
Forest officials said they received information at 7 am on March 9. It occurred about 450 metres from the Reserve Forest boundary in Talakona South Beat of Bhakarapeta Range (Compartment No. 37).
Forest officials found the elephants, believed to be sub-adults aged around 11–12 years, near Chinthakunta village under Erravaripalem mandal. A preliminary examination revealed that the elephants died after coming into contact with illegal electric snares laid around agricultural lands.
Forest officials said snares were made using aluminium wires illegally connected to a 33/11 kV transmission line. Farmers set up such traps to protect crops from animals.
Officials said the elephants were resident animals of Talakona Reserve Forest and occasionally moved into farmlands. However, their movement had remained within the forest over the past three months. They believe the elephants moved out of the forest through the Old Saibulapalle route towards nearby fields on Sunday and accidentally came in contact with the wires, leading to death.
The agricultural lands where belong to Shaik Akthar, who owns a mango orchard, and Shaik Shameer, who cultivates groundnut and mango crops in Chinthakunta village. Officials registered a case in Bhakarapeta Range dated March 9.
Authorities formed a panel headed by the District Forest Officer to examine the incident as per the Standard Operating Procedures of the MoE, Forest and Climate Change and Project Elephant. Officials warned against illegal electric traps around fields as they pose serious threats to wildlife.