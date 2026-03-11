Amara Trust to donate Rs 5 crore for school infrastructure

Amara Charitable Trust is located in Bogolu of Nellore district came forward to develop infrastructure in government educational institutions under ‘Mana Badi - Mana Bhavishyathu’ (Our School - Our Future) scheme

The trust also announced Rs 5 crore each for the development of a Primary Health Centre in Kovvurupalli village and for the development of Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konda Bitragunta.

Under ‘Mana Badi - Mana Bhavishyathu’ initiative, the coalition government is making efforts to involve Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and alumni to participate in the development of government schools.

The donors will also be given the opportunity to name the schools after them.

The government is planning to launch a dedicated website for the programme soon.