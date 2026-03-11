Amaravati must show Telugu glory to world: naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that Amaravati should showcase the glory of Telugu culture to the world. Chairing the 59th CRDA meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the CM discussed land allocations to various institutions in the capital region and the provision of infrastructure in the Secretariat and HOD buildings.

The CRDA meeting approved allocation of 80 cents of land for the construction of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office, allocation of 3 acres of land to the Tulluru Educational Society as compensation, and allocation of 5 acres of land to APSIRD under the Panchayati Raj Department. Administrative approval was given for Rs 2,316 crore for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing works in the construction of the AP Secretariat and HoD towers. The meeting also gave approval for the construction of the Telugu Cultural Centre.