Develop AP as Integrated Strategic Material Hub, CM directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop Andhra Pradesh as an Integrated Strategic Material Hub.

At a review meeting on the Mines Department held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he discussed the proposed Andhra Pradesh Titanium and Strategic Materials Mission (AP-TSMM) with officials. The discussions focused on attracting investments, developing value chains and creating employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said the proposed mission would help bring large-scale investments into the State and create thousands of jobs, thereby giving a major boost to industrial growth. “A target of Rs 50,000 crore investments and creation of 40,000 jobs over the next decade through the mission should be set,” he said.

Naidu also said the officials should study the policies adopted by the Centre and other States regarding rare minerals and explore strategies to increase value addition.