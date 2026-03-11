HM Anitha unveils heat wave action plan for AP

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday directed officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent loss of human and animal lives due to rising temperatures and heat waves in the State.

The minister held a meeting at the office of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) in Tadepalli to assess the State’s preparedness for extreme summer conditions. District collectors, officials from line departments and disaster management authorities participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the minister unveiled the “Heat Wave Action Plan-2026”.

Anitha emphasised that protecting human life must be the top priority for officials in view of the increasing heat intensity and heat wave conditions across the State. She instructed departments to implement the action plan in a coordinated manner with the goal of ensuring zero human and animal casualties during the summer season.