Kidney ailments rise in AP's Polavaram agency areas

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The government has intensified medical interventions and expanded dialysis services in tribal areas after a rise in kidney-related ailments across the Agency mandals of Polavaram district.

Rampachodavaram District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sarita said health officials estimate that nearly 1,400 people across 12 mandals in the district are suffering from various stages of kidney disease.

Medical experts attribute the rise to contaminated food, excessive alcohol consumption, indiscriminate use of antibiotics and painkillers, inadequate water intake, and lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and hypertension.

Particular concern has emerged in Urlakulapadu village under Rajavommangi mandal, where several tribal residents have reported symptoms linked to kidney dysfunction.

Villagers said at least six people died in the past year due to suspected renal complications. The recent deaths of a mother-in-law and son-in-law from the same family prompted the district administration to act on the ailments related to kidney in the agency areas.