Kidney ailments rise in AP's Polavaram agency areas

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The government has intensified medical interventions and expanded dialysis services in tribal areas after a rise in kidney-related ailments across the Agency mandals of Polavaram district.
Rampachodavaram District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sarita said health officials estimate that nearly 1,400 people across 12 mandals in the district are suffering from various stages of kidney disease.
Medical experts attribute the rise to contaminated food, excessive alcohol consumption, indiscriminate use of antibiotics and painkillers, inadequate water intake, and lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and hypertension.
Particular concern has emerged in Urlakulapadu village under Rajavommangi mandal, where several tribal residents have reported symptoms linked to kidney dysfunction.
Villagers said at least six people died in the past year due to suspected renal complications. The recent deaths of a mother-in-law and son-in-law from the same family prompted the district administration to act on the ailments related to kidney in the agency areas.
Health department officials under the supervision of Dr Sarita organised medical camps in the affected areas. She said that since February 20, health teams have screened 244 people in Urlakulapadu and collected blood samples from 171 persons for further analysis.
Authorities also set up two dialysis centres at the area hospitals in Rampachodavaram and Chintoor with support from Apollo Hospitals.
Earlier, patients had to travel long distances to Kakinada or Rajamahendravaram for dialysis treatment.
Each centre now treats around 20 patients daily under the supervision of a nephrologist and operates from 5 am to 9.30 pm. Each dialysis session lasts about four hours.
Residents of Urlakulapadu village also complained about poor drinking water quality from hand pumps. They said the water turns yellow shortly after pumping and leaves sediment deposits.