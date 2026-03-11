LPG disruption hits Tirupati hotels

TIRUPATI: Scarcity of commercial LPG cylinders has severely hit the hotel industry in Tirupati, with supplies halted for the past four days and waiting lists growing.

The ongoing West Asia conflict has disrupted distribution, affecting hotels and restaurants that cater to lakhs of pilgrims visiting Tirumala, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam temples.

Leading agencies including HP Gas, Indane and Bharat Petroleum have stopped supplying 19.5 kg commercial cylinders.

Tirupati and Chittoor districts together have over 30,000 commercial LPG connections, but agencies have not accepted new bookings in four days. Around 1,500 previously booked cylinders per agency remain pending.