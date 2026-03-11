LPG disruption hits Tirupati hotels

TIRUPATI: Scarcity of commercial LPG cylinders has severely hit the hotel industry in Tirupati, with supplies halted for the past four days and waiting lists growing.
The ongoing West Asia conflict has disrupted distribution, affecting hotels and restaurants that cater to lakhs of pilgrims visiting Tirumala, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam temples.
Leading agencies including HP Gas, Indane and Bharat Petroleum have stopped supplying 19.5 kg commercial cylinders.
Tirupati and Chittoor districts together have over 30,000 commercial LPG connections, but agencies have not accepted new bookings in four days. Around 1,500 previously booked cylinders per agency remain pending.
The Tirupati Hoteliers Association said stocks have been exhausted, while the government has instructed agencies to prevent diversion of domestic LPG for commercial use.
Association president Chillies Anji expressed concern over restrictions and a sudden Rs 500 price hike, adding that rising costs are making it difficult for hotels and restaurants to operate without losses.
District Collector has reviewed the situation and called an emergency meeting Wednesday with Civil Supplies officials, hotel representatives and distributors to discuss mitigation measures.
An HP Gas distributor confirmed no commercial cylinder loads had arrived from the Puthalapattu bottling unit in four days, citing nationwide shortages that are creating field-level difficulties in supplying hotels and restaurants.