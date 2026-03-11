MP files PIL over 99-paise per acre land allotment

VIJAYAWADA: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the State government’s alleged allotment of government land to private companies and real estate developers at a nominal price of 99 paise per acre.

Gurumoorthy alleged that large tracts of valuable government land are being allotted to private entities without transparency or public auction, resulting in significant loss to the State exchequer.

He argued that allotting land without an open auction or tender process is unconstitutional and violates principles of transparency and fairness.

The MP contended that the government’s actions violate the “Public Trust Doctrine”, under which the State must act as a trustee of public assets. Instead, he alleged, the government is arbitrarily transferring public land to private companies. Gurumoorthy urged the High Court to issue clear guidelines for future land allotments to ensure transparency and accountability. He requested the court to direct the government to allocate land only through open auctions or tender processes.