No LPG shortage in AP, says Minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there is no shortage of LPG in the State, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday said sufficient stocks are available to meet both domestic and commercial requirements and people need not panic over rumours.
Reviewing the LPG supply situation through a teleconference with senior officials, the minister said the government is closely monitoring supplies to ensure that household consumers do not face any inconvenience. He directed district authorities to maintain strict vigilance and prevent diversion of LPG cylinders to the black market.
He said LPG supplies to the State are being monitored through multiple sources, including the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited refinery at Visakhapatnam, the Hassan-Cherlapalli pipeline from Mangalore and distribution networks of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation.
He instructed officials to track supply chains district-wise and immediately address any disruption in LPG availability. Special monitoring teams have also been deployed to ensure that LPG is not diverted illegally. The minister warned that action would be taken against those spreading rumours or increasing prices unlawfully. He urged people not to believe unverified information on social media.