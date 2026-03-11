No LPG shortage in AP, says Minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there is no shortage of LPG in the State, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday said sufficient stocks are available to meet both domestic and commercial requirements and people need not panic over rumours.

Reviewing the LPG supply situation through a teleconference with senior officials, the minister said the government is closely monitoring supplies to ensure that household consumers do not face any inconvenience. He directed district authorities to maintain strict vigilance and prevent diversion of LPG cylinders to the black market.