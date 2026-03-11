Officials told to monitor Iran war impact on supplies, power, services & welfare steps in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to continuously review the impact of the Iran war and take required measures accordingly.

He stated that several aspects related to Gulf countries could be affected and instructed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent any possible crisis.

While reviewing with officials various issues at the RTGS centre in the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister wanted them to constantly monitor the possible impact on commodities such as LPG, eggs, and bananas.

He also directed officials to regularly assess the situation in countries affected by the war and in other regions where Telugu people reside, and to take necessary measures. The Chief Minister instructed that coordination be maintained with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and welfare of Telugu people living abroad. He suggested forming a team of senior officials along with the Real Time Governance Centre to continuously assess the situation.