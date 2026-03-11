Polavaram project will be completed before Pushkarams: Nimmala

POLAVARAM: Describing the Polavaram Project as a modern temple for Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Tuesday said the TDP-led NDA Coalition government is taking all necessary steps to complete the prestigious irrigation project before the historic Godavari Pushkaram.

The minister inspected the ongoing works of the Polavaram project at the field level and reviewed the progress with engineering experts and irrigation officials. Later, speaking to the media, he said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aims to complete the project on priority and make Andhra Pradesh a drought-free state.

Ramanaidu said that once completed, the project will supply Godavari waters to both Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, ensuring agricultural development and prosperity across the state. He noted that the Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure that no compromise is made on the quality and safety standards of the project works.