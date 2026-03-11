Shipping lines eye Vizag Port for West Asia-bound transhipment

VISAKHAPATNAM: Container operations at the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) have been witnessing increased activity, with 424 TEUs of west-bound containers currently stacked at Visakha Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (VCTPL). The containers include both export and transhipment cargo.

According to reliable port sources, the increase is largely linked to growing interest from shipping lines seeking to utilise the terminal for handling transhipment containers bound for West Asian destinations. Cargo currently handled at the terminal includes ferro alloys, steel and certain construction materials originating from eastern regions, including Kolkata.

In anticipation of a possible rise in transhipment volumes, the port has identified additional land in and around the container terminal to facilitate container stacking.

Sources said around 5.5 acres have been earmarked to accommodate additional containers if traffic increases in the coming days.

Officials indicated that the port is monitoring cargo movement and vessel traffic in view of the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia, which could potentially lead to changes in shipping schedules and cargo routing.