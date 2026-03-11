Shipping lines eye Vizag Port for West Asia-bound transhipment

VISAKHAPATNAM: Container operations at the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) have been witnessing increased activity, with 424 TEUs of west-bound containers currently stacked at Visakha Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (VCTPL). The containers include both export and transhipment cargo.
According to reliable port sources, the increase is largely linked to growing interest from shipping lines seeking to utilise the terminal for handling transhipment containers bound for West Asian destinations. Cargo currently handled at the terminal includes ferro alloys, steel and certain construction materials originating from eastern regions, including Kolkata.
In anticipation of a possible rise in transhipment volumes, the port has identified additional land in and around the container terminal to facilitate container stacking.
Sources said around 5.5 acres have been earmarked to accommodate additional containers if traffic increases in the coming days.
Officials indicated that the port is monitoring cargo movement and vessel traffic in view of the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia, which could potentially lead to changes in shipping schedules and cargo routing.
As part of precautionary planning, berths in the inner harbour have been identified to accommodate unexpected vessel arrivals or ships that may be diverted from other ports due to operational disruptions. “Priority berthing will be accorded to vessels that may have been stranded because of the prevailing situation and subsequently arrive at the port,” the official noted.
Meanwhile, crude oil imports through the port continue to support refinery operations of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). According to officials, the companies follow diversified sourcing strategies, which help maintain stability in crude supply.
To meet refinery requirements, HPCL is currently importing crude oil from Russia. In addition, domestic supplies are being sourced from the Ravva Oil Field and the Krishna-Godavari Basin located along India’s east coast. Officials added the diversified sourcing pattern helps ensure continuity in refinery operations and crude throughput at the port.