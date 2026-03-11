Srushti surrogacy case: ED attaches 50 assets worth Rs 29.76 crore

VIJAYAWADA: The ED officials have provisionally attached 50 immovable properties valued at Rs 29.76 crore belonging to Namratha, accused in the sensational Srushti fertility research centre case on Tuesday.

The attached assets include land parcels, flats and a hospital registered on Dr Pachipalli Namratha and her sons, with a value of Rs 50 crore. The ED began its probe based on FIRs by Gopalapuram police in Hyderabad. Arrested on February 12, Namratha allegedly ran a surrogacy racket sourcing newborns from poor parents.

“A network of agents and sub-agents were found to be involved in the racket for arranging poor and needy pregnant women and luring them with money to give up their child as soon as the child was born,” as per ED.