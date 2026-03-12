CAG exposed NDA government’s financial indiscipline: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the CAG report had exposed what the YSRCP has been consistently stating about the financial indiscipline of the NDA government, pointing out that it had taken a whopping Rs 3.2 lakh crore loan in just two years while the borrowings during the entire five-year term of the previous YSRCP regime stood at Rs 3.31 lakh crore.

He said there was no clarity on where this massive borrowings had gone as the Super Six promises remain unimplemented and the State revenues had fallen, clearly indicating pilferage and rampant corruption with the ruling coalition taking a cut in everything from sand to land, mines and liquor. “There is no other reason to explain why the revenues are falling and the fiscal deficit is mounting and State borrowings are escalating to levels that are attracting interest as well,” he said.

Speaking to the media at his Camp Office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Jagan lambasted the coalition government for its gross escapism on key issues in the just concluded 16-day Assembly session and reiterated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been politicising Tirupati issue though all the accusing fingers pointed towards him.