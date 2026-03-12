CM Chandrababu Naidu proposes Indian School of Agriculture

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed District Collectors to focus on farmers’ welfare. He proposed the setting up Indian School of Agriculture on the lines of ISB to deal with all the issues related to the agricultural sector.

He announced water release for Khariff season on May 15 and a house warming programme of 2.5 lakh units as Ugadi gift. Free bus travel facility for the persons with disabilities will be introduced in the name of ‘Indra Dhanassu’.

Addressing the Sixth Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he said the proposed Indian School of Agriculture, a deemed university, will provide AI based agritech services to farmers.

More attention should be paid to provide water security. There is an increase in groundwater level across the State which stands at 8.10 metres.

He asked the Collectors to implement a 90-day programme from April 1 for water conservation including desilting programmes at all water bodies.

He said 614 tmc of water is available in all the reservoirs in the State. With the increase in groundwater level, the State government can save `14,000 crore through power subsidy. Veligonda project will be completed by July and Polavaram in 2027.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh will be made a land dispute-free State by 2027 and as part of it a special programme will be organised on 9th of every month in all the districts.