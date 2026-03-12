Government orders probe into major Amaravati blaze

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into a major fire accident that occurred on the Seed Access Road at Velagapudi in the capital region of Amaravati on Wednesday.
Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed officials to investigate whether the blaze was accidental or the result of any deliberate act.
Following the minister’s directions, authorities have begun examining various angles surrounding the incident. Representatives of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which is associated with infrastructure works in the area, stated that the fire appeared to have spread from nearby agricultural fields. Preliminary observations indicate that dry grass may have been piled up from the fields to the pipelines and set on fire, leading to the blaze.
A forensic team has already reached the site near Velagapudi village to collect evidence and determine the exact cause of the fire. Eyewitnesses also said the flames initially spread from the direction of the surrounding farmlands before reaching the pipelines along the road.
Meanwhile, locals have raised several doubts about the incident, prompting the government to order a detailed probe.
Upon learning about the incident, firefighting teams rushed to the spot, and seven fire engines were deployed to control the flames.
According to Fire Services department Director General (DG) Venkata Ramana, the fire has now been brought under control. He said the damaged pipelines were expensive PVC pipes meant for providing seven types of civic amenities in the Amaravati capital development project.