Government orders probe into major Amaravati blaze

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into a major fire accident that occurred on the Seed Access Road at Velagapudi in the capital region of Amaravati on Wednesday.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed officials to investigate whether the blaze was accidental or the result of any deliberate act.

Following the minister’s directions, authorities have begun examining various angles surrounding the incident. Representatives of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which is associated with infrastructure works in the area, stated that the fire appeared to have spread from nearby agricultural fields. Preliminary observations indicate that dry grass may have been piled up from the fields to the pipelines and set on fire, leading to the blaze.