High Court backs Andhra’s IT policy, sees no issue with land allotment

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday heard the Public Interest Litigation filed by Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy and observed that the State government is well within its policy domain to frame measures aimed at promoting industrialisation and strengthening the Information Technology sector.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan remarked that in the present competitive global environment, attracting investments requires the State to offer appropriate incentives, noting that companies may otherwise prefer more favourable destinations in other states or countries. The bench pointed out that if the government insists on allocating land strictly at market value, potential investors may shift to regions that offer better incentives.

To remain competitive with neighbouring states and ensure economic growth, the State must encourage large-scale investments and industrial development, the court observed.

It also noted that a significant proportion of professionals working in the global IT sector are Telugu-speaking individuals who have settled across various parts of the country and abroad.

In this context, the government may have formulated policies relating to IT development and land allotment with the objective of transforming the State into a major IT hub.