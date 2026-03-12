Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam receives swamp deer, four-horned antelope

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam has successfully completed an animal exchange programme with Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The initiative saw a number of rare and exotic species moving between the two zoos to support conservation and enhance genetic diversity.

As part of the exchange, IGZP received Swamp Deer, Four-horned Antelope, Assamese Macaque, Mouse Deer, and Gharial from Nandankanan Zoo. In return, IGZP sent Ring-tailed Lemur, Wild Dog, Sulphur-crested Cockatoo, Bonnet Macaque, and Nilgai to Bhubaneswar.

All incoming animals have been placed under quarantine according to standard protocols. They will be displayed in their respective enclosures once the quarantine period is complete.

The arrival of the new species at IGZP provides visitors with an opportunity to observe Swamp Deer, Four-horned Antelopes, Assamese Macaques, Mouse Deer, and Gharials, all of which are important from a conservation perspective.

The exchange programme also strengthens collaboration between the two zoological parks.