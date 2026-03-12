‘Orange Alert’ multi-casualty mock drill conducted in Ongole

ONGOLE: On the directions of the Director of Medical Education (DME) and State Medical and Health officials, authorities of Government General Hospital (GGH–RIMS) in Ongole on Wednesday conducted an “Orange Alert” mock drill as part of an emergency management exercise on handling multi-casualty situations.

As part of the drill, officials simulated a road accident involving a bus and an auto. Eight accident victims were rushed to the emergency trauma care casualty ward through two 108 emergency ambulance services. Medical teams attended to the victims and categorised them into red, orange, yellow and green groups based on the severity of their injuries and urgency of treatment.

Hospital authorities said the mock drill aimed to assess the preparedness of medical staff to handle emergency situations involving multiple casualties.

The exercise, named ‘Orange Alert,’ saw participation from GGH medical officers, nursing staff and other paramedical personnel, who carried out their duties.

Later, the Medical Superintendent appreciated the efforts of all medical officers, nursing and paramedical staff for conducting the mock drill as per the norms. “This exercise will help a lot in managing real emergency multiple casualty situations,” Dr Manikya Rao said. GGH Medical Superintendent Dr Manikya Rao, along with CSRMO, CMO, MNO, FNO, duty doctors, DAP and DAS staff were present.