Panic LPG refill booking pressurises distribution agencies across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Fears of a possible LPG shortage triggered panic bookings and a rush at gas agencies across parts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, with consumers in NTR, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts attempting to secure refills after reports about restrictions on commercial LPG supply began circulating.
Gas agency operators said a large number of consumers tried to book cylinders simultaneously through online portals, mobile applications and at agency offices, resulting in heavy traffic on booking systems and temporary delays in confirmations. In several cases, customers attempted multiple bookings fearing a possible shortage.
In NTR district alone, there are 8,62,278 domestic LPG connections served by 58 gas agencies, including 26 of Indian Oil Corporation, 20 of Hindustan Petroleum and 12 of Bharat Petroleum. Krishna district has 6,14,400 domestic LPG connections serviced by 44 gas agencies.
With more than 14 lakh domestic LPG connections across the two districts, even a sudden surge in refill bookings can significantly increase pressure on distribution systems.
Concerns also grew after reports about restrictions on commercial LPG supply in some areas, raising fears that commercial establishments may turn to domestic cylinders. Officials said some hotel operators and commercial users were reportedly offering between `1,500 and `2,000 for domestic cylinders, particularly in urban areas, contributing to the spike in domestic LPG bookings. However, gas agencies clarified that commercial LPG supply has not been stopped entirely.
According to dealers, temporary restrictions apply mainly to large commercial consumers such as major hotels that use high-capacity cylinders.
The Hotels and Restaurants Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP) also issued a clarification stating that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hotels and restaurants remains largely normal. “The supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hotels and restaurants is currently normal and under control, and there is no need for panic among the hospitality fraternity or the public,” the association said in a statement.
HRAAP added that bottling plants have been operating normally in recent days and cylinders are continuing to be filled and supplied. However, in some cases hotels that request around 10 cylinders may currently receive six or seven as part of temporary distribution adjustments.
Meanwhile, several roadside eateries in Visakhapatnam have reportedly remained closed in recent days. Many of these small establishments depend on a combination of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, and with booking intervals for domestic cylinders reportedly tightened, some operators have temporarily suspended operations.
Officials, however, reiterated that LPG stocks remain adequate. NTR District Supply Officer P Vani said there is sufficient LPG stock available and consumers need not panic. She warned that diversion of subsidised domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use would attract strict action.
“Teams comprising revenue and civil supplies officials are monitoring the situation to prevent diversion of LPG cylinders to the black market. Gas agencies have also been directed to ensure uninterrupted supply to essential services such as Anganwadi centres and welfare hostels,” she said.
She added that consumers can book LPG refills through WhatsApp, missed-call services and third-party payment applications such as PhonePe and Paytm. Consumers were also advised to share OTP at the time of delivery and complete pending e-KYC formalities at gas agencies. Complaints regarding LPG supply can be lodged at the control room number 9154970454.
Krishna District Supply Officer Mohan Babu also clarified that there is no shortage of LPG in the district. “Existing stocks and scheduled supplies are sufficient to meet demand for at least the next week,” he said, advising consumers to avoid panic bookings and order refills only when necessary.
Oil company officials also maintained that there is no shortage of LPG in the region and that regular replenishment from bottling plants is continuing without disruption.