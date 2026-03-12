Panic LPG refill booking pressurises distribution agencies across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Fears of a possible LPG shortage triggered panic bookings and a rush at gas agencies across parts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, with consumers in NTR, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts attempting to secure refills after reports about restrictions on commercial LPG supply began circulating.

Gas agency operators said a large number of consumers tried to book cylinders simultaneously through online portals, mobile applications and at agency offices, resulting in heavy traffic on booking systems and temporary delays in confirmations. In several cases, customers attempted multiple bookings fearing a possible shortage.

In NTR district alone, there are 8,62,278 domestic LPG connections served by 58 gas agencies, including 26 of Indian Oil Corporation, 20 of Hindustan Petroleum and 12 of Bharat Petroleum. Krishna district has 6,14,400 domestic LPG connections serviced by 44 gas agencies.

With more than 14 lakh domestic LPG connections across the two districts, even a sudden surge in refill bookings can significantly increase pressure on distribution systems.

Concerns also grew after reports about restrictions on commercial LPG supply in some areas, raising fears that commercial establishments may turn to domestic cylinders. Officials said some hotel operators and commercial users were reportedly offering between `1,500 and `2,000 for domestic cylinders, particularly in urban areas, contributing to the spike in domestic LPG bookings. However, gas agencies clarified that commercial LPG supply has not been stopped entirely.