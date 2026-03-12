‘Promote Swayam brand products in a big way’: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed District Collectors to promote the Swayam brand, created for DWCRA products, on the lines of Amul brand. Addressing the two-day 6th District Collectors’ conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he said the government is branding the products made by self-help group women of DWCRA and MEPMA under the name Swayam, and unveiled the logo on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

These products should be marketed through a cooperative system similar to Amul. Amul operates with the participation of dairy farmers, while Swayam will have the participation of DWCRA women. He said the DWCRA products must meet global standards to reach international markets. Traceability and certification should also be ensured. With 28 districts, we should create 28 brands and encourage competition.

Quality standards are the most crucial factor in establishing the Swayam brand, he added.

Naidu said district-level RTGS centres should be established to analyse the performance of government employees. Computer literacy should be made a mandatory qualification for all government jobs. Each district should also have an HR institute to enhance employees’ capacities. Even if the Planning Department introduces online courses, collectors should ensure that employees gain practical knowledge.

He said agriculture needs to be reoriented and farmers should move toward horticulture and animal husbandry along with traditional farming.

He said a four-lane corridor from Ichchapuram to Chennai is being developed. The Railways is modernising all railway stations and we should take advantage of this opportunity. There are more than 1,137 railway crossings where ROBs and RUBs should be built. Logistics parks should be connected to railway lines to enable low-cost transportation.