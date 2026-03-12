Roads to Bhogapuram International Airport to be completed by May 2026

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner N. Tej Bharath and Chairman M. V. Pranav Gopal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of development works undertaken by the technical wing of the authority.

During the review meeting, the Chairman said that, as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, priority roads under the master plan that connect the city to Bhogapuram International Airport will be completed by the end of May.

He said the objective of expanding these roads is to ensure smooth and uninterrupted connectivity from the city to the airport. Construction works are currently progressing at a fast pace, he noted, adding that the State government has taken up the road expansion project as a priority.

Pranav Gopal further stated that, in line with government directives, VMRDA is also giving priority to the development of roads and parks across all Assembly constituencies within its jurisdiction.

VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharat said that the expansion works of seven priority roads taken up by VMRDA have already reached around 60 per cent completion. He directed the engineering officials to ensure that the remaining works are completed within the stipulated time frame without compromising on quality, in coordination with all departments concerned.

He also instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for foundation stone ceremonies for new works and inaugurations for completed projects.

Joint Commissioner Ramesh, Secretary Muralikrishna, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Superintending Engineers Bhavani Shankar and Madhusudana Rao and others participated in the meeting.