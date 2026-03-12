Seafood exporters wary amid West Asia crisis

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seafood exporters are closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States of America, as uncertainty in global shipping routes and rising freight costs begin to pose potential challenges for the industry.

According to Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) president Pavan Kumar, shipments from India to major markets such as the United States, Europe and Far East countries, including China and Japan are continuing without disruption for now. “Most of our exports are directed to the US, Europe and Far East markets. So far, our operations to these destinations have not been impacted,” he said.

Industry estimates suggest that since the conflict began, around 400 to 500 containers of seafood exports are either currently in transit or are awaiting shipment while remaining stored in warehouses.

Exporters are also keeping a close watch on the Suez Canal, a key maritime route connecting Asia and Europe. While the canal remains open at present, any potential disruption could significantly delay shipments.

“If the Suez Canal gets blocked, vessels will have to take the longer route around Africa, which will lead to delays and increased operational costs,” he explained.