West Asia crisis jolts aqua farmers of Godavari districts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The ongoing conflict in West Asia is causing serious concern among aquaculture farmers in the Godavari districts, as export disruptions and falling prices threaten the livelihoods of thousands of people depending on aquaculture.

Aquaculture is one of the most important economic activities in Godavari region. Across the state, aqua cultivation is spread over about 5.73 lakh acres, with nearly 2.04 lakh farmers engaged in fish and shrimp farming.

Farmers had recently felt relieved as shrimp prices remained stable for a few days. However, the conflict in West Asia has triggered a sudden decline in prices across all shrimp counts. According to farmers, prices have fallen by nearly Rs 20 per kilogram for most counts.

The 30-count variety has seen the steepest fall, dropping by around Rs 45 to Rs 60 per kilogram, while the 70-count variety has declined by about Rs 25 per kilogram.

The erstwhile West Godavari district form the backbone of the aquaculture sector. About 1.49 lakh acres are under aquaculture as of February 2026. Of these, around 73,000 acres are officially registered, while nearly 68,000 acres are unregistered ponds.

Some estimates also indicate that about 1.07 lakh acres are actively used for aquaculture, with nearly 24,927 acres still awaiting declaration as official aqua zones.

In East Godavari district, aquaculture is also widespread. Official records show over 37,000 acres registered under aqua farming, while an estimated 52,000 acres or more are under unofficial cultivation.