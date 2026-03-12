West Asia tensions won’t impact seafood exports: Andhra government

VIJAYAWADA: Amid rising concerns among aquaculture farmers over the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Wednesday assured that India’s seafood exports are continuing without major disruption and there is no need for panic harvesting.
Chairing a review meeting in Vijayawada, the minister interacted with officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Authority, members of the Aquaculture Advisory Committee and other stakeholders to assess the possible impact of global developments on the aquaculture sector.
He said concerns had emerged among some shrimp farmers following media reports about tensions in the Middle East.
However, he advised farmers not to resort to premature harvesting, warning that panic harvesting could lead to oversupply in the market and a fall in prices, causing financial losses.
Exports to major markets continue via other routes
He pointed out that only about 3-4% of India’s total seafood exports are shipped to Middle Eastern countries, most of which pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Exports to major markets such as the European Union, the United States, Japan and China continue through alternative maritime routes including the Red Sea-Suez Canal, the Cape of Good Hope and the China Sea routes, ensuring that shipments remain largely unaffected.
The minister also noted that demand in the US market is expected to improve by the end of March, particularly after the Seafood Expo North America scheduled from March 15 to 17 in Boston.
Shrimp of 50 and 60 count sizes, commonly produced in Andhra Pradesh, usually attract good demand in the US market.
Dismissing reports of a shortage of shipping containers as false, Atchannaidu said exports are continuing smoothly and the government will continue monitoring the situation while advising farmers to follow scientific aquaculture practices.