West Asia tensions won’t impact seafood exports: Andhra government

VIJAYAWADA: Amid rising concerns among aquaculture farmers over the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Wednesday assured that India’s seafood exports are continuing without major disruption and there is no need for panic harvesting.

Chairing a review meeting in Vijayawada, the minister interacted with officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Authority, members of the Aquaculture Advisory Committee and other stakeholders to assess the possible impact of global developments on the aquaculture sector.

He said concerns had emerged among some shrimp farmers following media reports about tensions in the Middle East.

However, he advised farmers not to resort to premature harvesting, warning that panic harvesting could lead to oversupply in the market and a fall in prices, causing financial losses.