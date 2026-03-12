YSRCP leader dupes trust member of Rs 25 lakh, booked

VIJAYAWADA: Suryaraopet police registered a cheating case against former Bapatla MP and YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh for allegedly cheating a trust member to the tune of Rs 25 lakh in the name of renewal on Wednesday.

According to police, the complainant Shaik Moulali alleged that the former MP had taken money promising to facilitate the renewal of a church trust but failed to do so. The complainant stated that members of the CBCNC Church Trust had approached Suresh seeking assistance in renewing the trust registration.

The victim alleged that Suresh collected Rs 25 lakh from the trust members for the purpose. As per the complaint, the amount was handed over to the former MP in 2021 at his residence in Uddandarayunipalem when several trust members were present.

However, despite receiving the money, the YSRCP leader allegedly did not complete the renewal process of the trust and failed to return the amount. The complainant further alleged that when he demanded the money back, Suresh reportedly issued threats.

Based on the complaint, Suryaraopet police registered a case against the former MP under Sections 318(4) and 351(2) of the BNS.