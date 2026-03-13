15 policemen suspended for Rs 37 lakh scam in Andhra Pradesh's Rayachoti

TIRUPATI: Annamayya Superintendent of Police (SP) Dheeraj Kunubilli has suspended 15 police personnel following the detection of large-scale financial irregularities at the District Police Office (DPO) in Rayachoti. Rayachoti Urban Police registered a criminal case against all 15 personnel in connection with the scam.

Speaking to TNIE, Annamayya Additional SP (Admin) and enquiry officer Venkatadri said the irregularities involve the alleged diversion of about Rs 37 lakh of government funds. He said the main accused, Junior Assistant Jay Kumar Reddy, who has been working at the District Police Office since the formation of Annamayya district in 2022, allegedly planned the fraud by exploiting loopholes in the financial system.

A senior staff member at the DPO first noticed the irregularities and alerted the SP Dheeraj Kunubilli. The SP then ordered a probe and appointed Additional SP (Admin) Venkatadri as the enquiry officer. During the probe, the enquiry officer found that Jay Kumar Reddy allegedly diverted salary payments of several personnel with the help of a few staff members. The scam surfaced after authorities noticed that salary was continuously credited in the name of a deceased Home Guard, which raised suspicion among senior officials. Subsequent internal checks exposed large-scale misappropriation of funds.