Andhra Pradesh will be made a defence unit hub: Minister Nara Lokesh

NELLORE: Minister for Information Technology and HRD Nara Lokesh said the State government has been working with a clear vision to develop the state into a leading hub for defence manufacturing and maritime technology in the country.

On Thursday, the Minister laid the foundation stone for a Sagar Defence Engineering unit near Juvvaladinne Fishing harbour in Bogolu mandal of Nellore district.

The facility, being established by Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited, will focus on developing advanced autonomous maritime systems including unmanned surface vessels, underwater vehicles and intelligent maritime technologies aimed at strengthening India’s defence and coastal security capabilities.

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh said the State government has been working with a clear vision to transform Andhra Pradesh into a key centre for defence manufacturing and maritime innovation. He noted that the project would strengthen indigenous defence production and encourage technological advancement in maritime systems.

“India has a vast coastline and Andhra Pradesh ranks second in the country in coastal length. Our government is committed to developing the coastal belt into a modern industrial and technology hub while ensuring sustainable livelihoods for fishing communities,” Lokesh said.

He added that the establishment of the advanced maritime systems facility would also generate employment opportunities for more than 1,000 youth directly and indirectly.

Providing jobs to young people in emerging technology sectors is a major priority of the state government, said the Minister.

Highlighting the importance of coastal infrastructure, Lokesh said the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour has been developed with an investment of Rs 288.80 crore, providing modern facilities such as landing platforms, auction halls, net repair yards, internal roads, electricity, drinking water supply and fish handling systems.

The harbour can accommodate about 1,250 mechanised and motorised fishing boats and is expected to benefit nearly 25,000 fishing families with an estimated annual fish landing capacity of around 41,000 tonnes.