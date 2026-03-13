APCRDA to conduct e-lottery for 174 LPS farmers’ returnable plots today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will conduct an e-Lottery on March 13 for the allotment of returnable plots to eligible farmers of the Capital City area who took part in the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

The lottery process is being organised based on proposals submitted by concerned Competent Authorities in accordance with the provisions of the Land Pooling Scheme and the relevant Government Orders.

A total of 174 eligible farmers who opted for returnable plots will be allotted 339 residential and commercial plots through the e-Lottery. These include newly identified plots, balance returnable plots, and alternate plots provided in place of plots affected by land acquisition areas, road alignments, court cases, or other planning constraints.

The e-Lottery will be conducted at the Office of the Commissioner, APCRDA Project Office, Rayapudi, starting from 11:00 AM onwards on March 13. The process will be carried out in multiple sessions covering villages such as Krishnayapalem, Nowlur, Nidamarru, Kuragallu, Velagapudi, Undavalli, Penumaka, Venkatapalem, Uddandarayunipalem, Lingayapalem, Nekkallu, and Ananthavaram. APCRDA has made arrangements to ensure that the e-Lottery is conducted in a systematic manner, ensuring fairness in allotment process for eligible beneficiaries.

Training prog on biodiversity & communication skills held

The APCRDA conducted a training programme on ‘Biodiversity and Interpersonal Communication Skills’ at its project office in Rayapudi, Amaravati, on Thursday. Assistant Conservator of Forest PBN Kumar spoke on conserving Krishna riverfront ecosystems. Officials also held sessions on teamwork and communication, and stressed environmental safeguards and sustainable practices in Amaravati’s infrastructure development.