APGENCO sets record, produces 6,160 MW power

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO & AP Power Development Company Limited) has achieved a historic milestone on March 11 by recording 6,160 MW power generation and 5,730 MW ex-bus generation, the highest ever since its inception.

During the virtual review meeting with Incharge APGENCO MD & APCPDCL CMD P Pulla Reddy and Directors and CEs of APGENCO on Thursday, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar emphasised that maintaining a high level of power generation is crucial to meet the increasing electricity demand during the summer and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic, industrial and commercial consumers. The government is also fully prepared to meet the future electricity demand of the State, he said.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, APGENCO has achieved all-time power generation record. I wholeheartedly appreciate the power utilities and wish them to continue the same efforts,” he said.

The Energy Minister also directed the power utilities to remain fully prepared for the summer season, especially considering the possible impact of El Niño conditions, and emphasised that all necessary measures should be taken to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply to consumers across the State.

He said the record power generation reflects the dedicated efforts, technical expertise, and coordinated functioning of engineers, employees, station heads, and their teams, who have been working around the clock to ensure reliable power generation and meet the growing electricity demand across AP. He said the Energy Department and power utilities should closely monitor demand trends, maximise generation, and make advance arrangements to ensure an uninterrupted power supply throughout summer season.