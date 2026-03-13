APSRTC issues digital identity cards for staff

VIJAYAWADA: Vice chairman and Managing director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) N Balasubramanyam inaugurated the newly designed digital identity cards for employees on Thursday.

On this occasion, he personally distributed digital identity cards to 11 staff members belonging to Gannavaram depot.

Speaking on the occasion, Balasubramanyam expressed happiness in handing over the digital cards personally and stated that such cards would be issued to all employees of the corporation at the earliest.

The new digital identity cards are valid for a period of five years and will be issued to serving employees, retired employees and spouses of retired employees of the corporation.

“During travel, the QR code printed on the card enables employee details to be accessed through e-POS machines, and the card will help verify employee identity. To ensure authenticity and prevent misuse, the cards have also been provided with a security hologram,” said the VC. Executive Directors KS Brahmananda Reddy, Vijaya Rathnam & others were present.