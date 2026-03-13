Capgemini development centre in Vizag likely

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh met Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini, in Visakhapatnam and discussed potential investment opportunities in the State.

During the meeting on Thursday, Lokesh invited the global technology services firm to consider establishing an IT development centre in Visakhapatnam with the potential to generate around 20,000 jobs.

He also proposed the setting up of a Global Capability Centre (GCC) and service centres for cloud services and business process management (BPM) verticals.

Lokesh said under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Visakhapatnam is being developed as a major IT and data centre hub. He noted that a large data centre project by Google is expected to begin soon in the region. Technology firms such as Cognizant and Tata Consultancy Services have already established operations in the city.

He also pointed out that the Bhogapuram International Airport is expected to become operational soon.