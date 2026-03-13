CM Naidu directs officials to take steps to prevent mishaps & save lives

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the need to strengthen the law and order situation in the State and strict measures to reduce road accidents, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued key directions to district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs), emphasising that nothing is more important than protecting human lives.

While reviewing the Law and Order condition in the state during the collectors’ conference held at the secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday, CM Naidu instructed the police to focus on every issue in detail to prevent future consequences.

Expressing serious concern about the road accidents reported in the state, Naidu instructed the district authorities to strictly enforce rules and regulations.

He also called for a comprehensive action plan to significantly reduce road accidents and ensure that every possible measure is taken to save lives.

Naidu directed the police and transport departments to work in close coordination and implement effective strategies to prevent accidents. “Every life is precious and urged officials to adopt best practices already being implemented in some districts, including Srikakulam, and replicate them in other regions,” he stated.