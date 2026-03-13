CM Naidu launches millet-based menu ‘Araku Kouni’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched ‘Araku Kouni’, the first tribal millet-based food menu of the state, during the Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Thursday.

The initiative marks a major step in integrating traditional millet-based diets into mainstream food culture while celebrating the State’s rich tribal culinary heritage.

The Araku Kouni menu features authentic tribal recipes sourced directly from the indigenous communities of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. Dishes such as Korra Payasam, Ragi Chapati, Samala Pulihora, Kantla Ambali, Corn Vada, and Toor Dal Curry reflect the deep-rooted food traditions of Araku’s farmlands and forest regions.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM reiterated the government’s commitment to tribal development. The ASR District administration spearheaded the initiative with support from Tribal Anganwadi workers, the Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati and the Department of Tourism.