Domestic LPG cylinders for Srisailam temple fete

KURNOOL: In view of the shortage of commercial gas cylinders caused by ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States, the Srisailam Temple administration has taken proactive steps to ensure uninterrupted preparation of Anna Prasadam for devotees.

Temple officials obtained special permission from the state government to temporarily use domestic LPG cylinders in place of commercial ones. The precautionary measure was taken to avoid disruption of food services during the Ugadi Mahotsavams.

Every year, lakhs of devotees, particularly pilgrims from Karnataka, visit Srisailam for the Ugadi celebrations. Under normal circumstances, the temple uses 20 to 25 commercial cylinders daily to prepare food for 4,000 to 6,000 devotees.

During the festival, however, the number of devotees partaking in Anna Prasadam is expected to exceed 50,000 per day. Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao said more than 500 domestic cylinders have already been stocked in temple godowns, with another lorry load expected shortly.

“With the available stock, there will be no shortage for at least one month. Devotees need not worry about the preparation of Anna Prasadam and Naivedyam,” he assured.