Enough gas stock for Durga temple prasadam in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Authorities of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple in Vijayawada have taken precautionary steps to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of temple services amid concerns over a possible global gas supply disruption triggered by the escalating war situation in Iran.

Officials of the Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri have begun stocking up additional LPG cylinders to maintain the daily preparation of prasadam and the ongoing Nitya Annadanam scheme without any problem.

According to temple authorities, the temple requires an average of 30 gas cylinders every day for its routine operations.

Through the Nitya Annadanam scheme, the temple provides free meals to nearly 50,000 devotees visiting the shrine daily.

In addition, the temple prepares laddu and pulihora prasadam for around 50,000 devotees every day, along with the free prasadam in addition.

Apart from cooking for the Annadanam programme and prasadam preparation, LPG is also used for various other temple-related activities, increasing the daily demand for gas.

Overall, the temple consumes close to 1,000 LPG cylinders every month.