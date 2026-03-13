Evolve master plan for IT parks in Visakhapatnam Economic Region: IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar

VISAKHAPATNAM: Secretary for Information Technology Katamaneni Bhaskar, has asked officials to prepare a master plan for the development of IT parks and supporting infrastructure in the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER).

At a review meeting held at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Bhaskar discussed the expansion of the IT sector in the region with officials from various departments and representatives of Nippon Koei, a consulting agency.

He asked officials to take steps to attract IT companies by facilitating the establishment of IT parks, data centres and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

He also suggested expanding existing IT clusters and identifying new areas suitable for development.

Katamaneni said that improving infrastructure would be important for attracting investments. He referred to the need for better road connectivity, adequate commercial space, entertainment facilities and social infrastructure.

Officials from the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and representatives of Nippon Koei were asked to work together to prepare a report on the proposed development plan.

He directed departments concerned to coordinate and submit a master plan for IT sector development in the region within 60 days.