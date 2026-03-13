Forest dept obstructions to development works in tribal areas irk CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that many complaints are coming to his notice against the Forest Department for thwarting development works in Agency areas citing rules, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed serious displeasure over its uncooperative attitude.
When the issue of developing infrastructure in Rampachodavaram Agency and the objections raised by the Forest Department came up for discussion on the second and final day of the Collectors Conference at the State Secretariat, Naidu took a serious exception to the non-cooperative attitude of officials.
The Chief Minister pointed out that impractical approaches by certain officials are creating unnecessary difficulties. He questioned how basic infrastructure could be denied in tribal areas.
Naidu said he never came across such a large number of complaints against the Forest Department earlier. He instructed the officials to approach him or Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is holding Environment and Forest portfolios in case they are having any issues.
Naidu in a lighter vain said there would be a change in the attitude of the forest officials if they were kidnapped and kept in the Agency area for some days.
Referring to the recent incidents like the forest staff obstructing devotees going to Srisailam, which subsequently led to a stampede like situation on the following day, and also demolishing a temple in Badvel, he emphasised that the functioning of the Forest Department should be more people-friendly and responsive to public needs.
“The Forest Department should actively support development projects and infrastructure creation in Agency areas,” he said.
Forest dept should increase green cover: CM
Naidu said he had already discussed the issue with the Deputy CM and would take it up again to ensure necessary corrective measures.
While mentioning that the Police Department has successfully transformed into a people-friendly system, he felt that the Forest Department needs to adopt a similar approach.
The Chief Minister stressed that the department should focus on increasing green cover and strengthening biodiversity, while creating conditions that allow people to visit and enjoy forest areas responsibly.
He reminded that forest officials function under the administrative supervision of district collectors and must follow their instructions. However, complaints have been received that some forest officials are not responding to the Collectors’ instructions, he said.
Naidu underlined the need for support for environment-friendly projects in accordance with established rules and regulations. He directed all the government departments to make decisions from a public-centric perspective and extend full cooperation to ongoing development activities in the State.
The Chief Minister advised officials to bring issues if any to the government’s notice rather than creating obstacles for the public. He stressed that all the departments should ensure their actions do not inconvenience people.