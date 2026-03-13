Forest dept obstructions to development works in tribal areas irk CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that many complaints are coming to his notice against the Forest Department for thwarting development works in Agency areas citing rules, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed serious displeasure over its uncooperative attitude.

When the issue of developing infrastructure in Rampachodavaram Agency and the objections raised by the Forest Department came up for discussion on the second and final day of the Collectors Conference at the State Secretariat, Naidu took a serious exception to the non-cooperative attitude of officials.

The Chief Minister pointed out that impractical approaches by certain officials are creating unnecessary difficulties. He questioned how basic infrastructure could be denied in tribal areas.

Naidu said he never came across such a large number of complaints against the Forest Department earlier. He instructed the officials to approach him or Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is holding Environment and Forest portfolios in case they are having any issues.

Naidu in a lighter vain said there would be a change in the attitude of the forest officials if they were kidnapped and kept in the Agency area for some days.

Referring to the recent incidents like the forest staff obstructing devotees going to Srisailam, which subsequently led to a stampede like situation on the following day, and also demolishing a temple in Badvel, he emphasised that the functioning of the Forest Department should be more people-friendly and responsive to public needs.

“The Forest Department should actively support development projects and infrastructure creation in Agency areas,” he said.