IPS officer Sunil Naik gets Andhra Pradesh HC relief in RRR case

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has granted partial relief to Bihar cadre senior IPS officer M Sunil Kumar Naik by temporarily modifying its earlier direction requiring him to appear before the investigating officer every day on Thursday.

Justice Dr. Venkata Jyotirmayi Pratapa issued the interim orders permitting Sunil Naik to travel to Patna to take care of his ailing mother and attend to her medical needs.

At the same time, the High Court directed him to appear before the investigating officer on March 23.

The court also postponed further hearing on the maintainability of the anticipatory bail petition filed by Naik to March 18.

Sunil Naik had approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case registered against him by the Guntur Nagarampalem police.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged in 2024 by current Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and former Narsapur MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who alleged custodial torture during the previous YSRC regime.

During earlier hearings, the High Court had directed the police not to take any coercive action against Naik.