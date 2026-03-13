LPG crisis hits fast-food centres, restaurants & street vendors across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The ongoing disruption in LPG supply is dealing a severe blow to the food business sector, a key source of livelihood that provides employment to thousands of people and supports local economic activity across the state.

With LPG cylinders becoming scarce, street vendors, fast-food centres and small hotels in the state are struggling to continue their daily trading activity, raising concerns over income losses and the wider economic impact.

Street vendors and small hoteliers say the non-availability of Commercial LPG cylinders has disrupted their daily cooking activities, forcing many to scale down operations. Several small food stalls, tea shops and roadside eateries have shut down due to the shortage.

Fast food centres and tiffin stalls are among the worst affected. Many of these establishments usually earn around `1,000 to `2,000 per day, which is used to meet household expenses.

With LPG refills becoming difficult to get, daily income has taken a significant hit, leaving many vendors struggling to sustain their businesses.

The disruption has also affected employment in the informal food sector.

Small eateries and fast-food stalls usually depend on helpers and daily wage workers, many of whom are now left without work as several outlets have either reduced business activity or shut down temporarily.