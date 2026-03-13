LPG supply disruption halts glove production at MedTech Zone unit in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Manufacturing operations at Wadi Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., located in the AP MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Vizag, have remained suspended for the past four days due to the non-availability of LPG supply, the company said. The firm stated that LPG supply from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has been disrupted, citing geopolitical reasons, leading to a halt in manufacturing activities at its facility.

Wadi Surgicals manufactures nitrile examination gloves are used in hospitals, laboratories and other healthcare institutions for infection control and patient safety. The product is classified as a Class A medical device. According to the company, the manufacturing process requires a continuous and stable LPG supply.

The facility consumes around 4,500 kilograms of LPG per day to sustain production. The interruption in supply has resulted in a complete stoppage of operations at the plant. The company said the disruption could affect the availability of nitrile gloves for healthcare providers that depend on these products for maintaining hygiene and safety standards.